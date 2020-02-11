Run The Jewels Announce "RTJ4" And Huge Tour With Rage Against The Machine

(AllHipHop News) Killer Mike and El P have announced the highly anticipated new album from Run The Jewels will be released this Spring.

The pair have been recording RTJ4 over the past two years at Rick Rubin's Shangri-La Studios and Electric Lady Studios in New York.

To gear up for RTJ4, Run The Jewels are heading out on the road on a big tour as openers for Rage Against The Machine's reunion tour.

Killer Mike and LP will set off with the rock band on March 21st and will tour all summer until September 12th in Vienna, Austria.

RTJ4 is due out this Spring.

Take a look at the dates below.

March 21 - New Orleans, LA - BUKU Music & Arts Festival*

March 26 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins

March 28 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center

March 30 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

April 10-17 - Indio, CA - Coachella

April 21 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

April 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

April 28 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

May 1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

May 3 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

May 5 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

May 9 - Sioux Falls, SD - Danny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

May 14 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

May 16 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

May 23 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Festival

June 11 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo*

June 19 - Dover, DE - Firefly Festival

July 10 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theater

July 13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

July 21 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Center

July 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Center

July 27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

July 29 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

August 2 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

August 4 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

August 7 - Camden, NJ - BB & T Pavilion

August 10-11 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden

August 28 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

August 30 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

Sept 1 - Paris, FR - Rock En Seine

Sept 4 - Stradbally, IR - Electric Picnic

Sept 6 - Berlin, DE - Lollapalooza Berlin

Sept 8 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena

Sept 10 - Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena

Sept 12 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle

