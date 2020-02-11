Run The Jewels Announce "RTJ4" And Huge Tour With Rage Against The Machine

(AllHipHop News) Killer Mike and El P have announced the highly anticipated new album from Run The Jewels will be released this Spring.
The pair have been recording RTJ4 over the past two years at Rick Rubin's Shangri-La Studios and Electric Lady Studios in New York.
To gear up for RTJ4, Run The Jewels are heading out on the road on a big tour as openers for Rage Against The Machine's reunion tour.
Killer Mike and LP will set off with the rock band on March 21st and will tour all summer until September 12th in Vienna, Austria.
RTJ4 is due out this Spring.
Take a look at the dates below.
March 21 - New Orleans, LA - BUKU Music & Arts Festival*
March 26 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins
March 28 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center
March 30 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena
April 10-17 - Indio, CA - Coachella
April 21 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
April 25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
April 28 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
May 1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
May 3 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
May 5 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
May 7 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
May 9 - Sioux Falls, SD - Danny Sanford Premier Center
May 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
May 14 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
May 16 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
May 23 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Festival
June 11 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo*
June 19 - Dover, DE - Firefly Festival
July 10 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theater
July 13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
July 21 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Center
July 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Center
July 27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
July 29 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
August 2 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
August 4 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
August 7 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
August 10-11 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden
August 28 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival
August 30 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival
Sept 1 - Paris, FR - Rock En Seine
Sept 4 - Stradbally, IR - Electric Picnic
Sept 6 - Berlin, DE - Lollapalooza Berlin
Sept 8 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena
Sept 10 - Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena
Sept 12 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle
https://www.facebook.com/therealrunthejewels