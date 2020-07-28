Run The Jewels Announces New Cannabis Strain "Ooh La La"

Killer Mike and El-P are releasing their own strain of cannabis with an armora of lemon drops and fresh berries!

(AllHipHop News) Fans are used to getting high on their lyrics, but now Killer Mike and El P's Run the Jewels got that gas for your musical (fill in the blank).

The Hip-Hop duo, Run the Jewels, has entered into the cannabis game in collaboration with one of the most recognized weed brands in the rap world.

Lemmonade is a sister brand to the Cookies brand and El-P and Killer Mike have announced the launch of their first branded stain called, Ooh La La with the cannabis company.

Lemmonade is a Sativa-focused cannabis collection that is grown by Growing Passion, according to Leafly.com.

Quite popular because of its citrusy flavor, the company reports that its tasting notes reveal an aroma of lemon drops and fresh berries, which allegedly gives off a ”strong head high with a light body feel.”

A Sativa, versus an Indica or hybrid, works with the user’s mind— creating a head high. Unlike Indica, that might make you sleepy, this type of cannabis keeps you alert, uplifted, enhances creativity, and can give you a burst of energy.

This makes sense since RTJ features two of the smartest emcees in the game.

Along with this announcement comes two additional 2020 milestones, that will uplift you like Ooh La La promises: a new lyric video for "JU$T featuring Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha, from their critically acclaimed release RTJ4.

The rappers also made a massive $170,000 donation to the National Lawyers Guild Mass Defense Program.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has some people paralyzed, others are making it happen, creating generational wealth and speaking out against the bulls##t going on in the nation.