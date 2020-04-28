Run The Jewels Break Down The Class Struggle Concept Of "Ooh LA LA" Music Video

Greg Nice and DJ Premier are featured on the track.

(AllHipHop News) Run The Jewels' "Ooh LA LA" visuals are currently one of the top trending videos on YouTube. Directed by Brian and Vanessa Beletic, the clip provides commentary about the state of class divisions and capitalism.

Killer Mike and El-P shot the MV in early March before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many businesses and led to over 26 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits.

RTJ stated:

We shot this video only a few weeks before the pandemic hit with no clue as to what the future held. The fact that we got the chance to do it is damn near miraculous in hindsight. In conceptualizing the video with our friends Brian and Vanessa Beletic we imagined the world on the day that the age old struggle of class was finally over. A day that humanity, empathy, and community were victorious over the forces that would separate us based on arbitrary systems created by man. This video is a fantasy of waking up on a day that there is no monetary system, no dividing line, no false construct to tell our fellow man that they are less or more than anyone else. Not that people are without but that the whole meaning of money has vanished. That we have somehow solved our self created caste system and can now start fresh with love, hope and celebration. It's a dream of humanity's V-DAY... and the party we know would pop off."

Greg Nice, DJ Premier, and Rage Against the Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha make cameos in the "Ooh LA LA" video. The song recently debuted on the season finale of the Netflix series Ozark which helped make the track the #5 most Shazamed song in the country.

"Ooh LA LA" is expected to appear on Run The Jewels' forthcoming RTJ4 album. The project was recorded at Rick Rubin's Shangri-La Studios in California and the Jimi Hendrix- constructed Electric Lady Studios in New York.

In addition, the duo has been sharing weekly free "Art The Jewels" downloadable activity and coloring books for fans during the coronavirus quarantine. El-P and Killer Mike also released an exclusive new line of "Wash The Jewels" t-shirts as a fundraiser for their tour crew members who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.