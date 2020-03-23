AllHipHop
Run The Jewels Debut New Song "Yankee & The Brave" On Instagram

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen to the Hip Hop group's latest single.

(AllHipHop News) While many people across the world are social distancing to avoid catching COVID-19, Instagram has become a virtual night club. Run The Jewels added to the digital craze by debuting a new song on IG Live.

El-P and Killer Mike played a track titled "Yankee & The Brave EP. 4" on Instagram. The song is expected to appear on the duo's forthcoming studio album Run The Jewels 4.

"Thanos for joining me and @KillerMike on IG. I think we can all agree that that was one of the most professional and efficient operations you’ve been privy to witness 👍 #YankeeAndTheBrave," tweeted El-P.

The emcee/producer later added, "Ay people keep thanking me for dropping a jam and I appreciate that but the actual truth is we need you to hear it. We need that and you or we are f*cked up. So yeah thank you."

