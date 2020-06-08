Run The Jewels Earn Highest-Charting Album With 'RTJ4'

Killer Mike and El-P's free project still collected sales units.

(AllHipHop News) There is always a soundtrack for the times. Hip Hop duo Run The Jewels may have presented one for the global #BlackLivesMatter protests ignited by the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin.

Run The Jewels released the RTJ4 album on June 3 for free. With just two days of tracking, RTJ4 opened at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart with 38,000 equivalent album units.

That 38K total was enough for El-P and Killer Mike to earn their highest-charting project as Run The Jewels. Previously, Run the Jewels 2 peaked at #50 in 2014 and Run the Jewels 3 peaked at #13 in 2017.

Other Hip Hop albums to make the Top 10 this week include Lil Baby’s My Turn (#3), Gunna’s Wunna (#4), Future’s High Off Life (#5), Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes (#6), Polo G’s The Goat (#7), and DaBaby’s Blame It on Baby (#9).