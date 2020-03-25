Run The Jewels Explain New Feel Good Track "Ooh LA LA" With DJ Premier And Greg Nice

The world hears a glimpse of the new Run The Jewels album with an old school feel-good track featuring DJ Premier and Greg Nice.

(AllHipHop News) When is the last time you had a solid party jam?

A song that can sweat your hair out, have your head-bobbing until your neck hurts or hearing simply a joint that will make you feel good songs that bang from your speakers-type joints, are few and far between.

But Killer Mike says that his super group’s Run The Jewels has a joint that might satisfy that itch.

Their new song, “Ooh LA LA” featuring DJ Premier & Nice & Smooth’s Greg Nice.

RTJ premiered the song that will appear on his anticipated album Run The Jewels 4 with Zane Lowe via FaceTime.

Killer Mike describes the song as a banger for “the party right before everyone leaves or somebody gets beat up.” While El-P says that this song is a “classic jam.”

The choice to let Greg Nice hop on the track, specifically sampling Gang Starr’s “DWYCK,” was intentional production decision.

"There's not a lot of classic undermined golden age material that hasn't been turned into a jam...and I've been plotting on this for probably the last three albums," El-P said during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

"We don't intentionally do old school music… But our influences and who we are come from an era that is very real," El-P added.