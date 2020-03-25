AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Run The Jewels Explain New Feel Good Track "Ooh LA LA" With DJ Premier And Greg Nice

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The world hears a glimpse of the new Run The Jewels album with an old school feel-good track featuring DJ Premier and Greg Nice.

(AllHipHop News) When is the last time you had a solid party jam?

A song that can sweat your hair out, have your head-bobbing until your neck hurts or hearing simply a joint that will make you feel good songs that bang from your speakers-type joints, are few and far between.

But Killer Mike says that his super group’s Run The Jewels has a joint that might satisfy that itch.

Their new song, “Ooh LA LA” featuring DJ Premier & Nice & Smooth’s Greg Nice.

RTJ premiered the song that will appear on his anticipated album Run The Jewels 4 with Zane Lowe via FaceTime.

Killer Mike describes the song as a banger for “the party right before everyone leaves or somebody gets beat up.” While El-P says that this song is a “classic jam.”

The choice to let Greg Nice hop on the track, specifically sampling Gang Starr’s “DWYCK,” was intentional production decision.

"There's not a lot of classic undermined golden age material that hasn't been turned into a jam...and I've been plotting on this for probably the last three albums," El-P said during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

"We don't intentionally do old school music… But our influences and who we are come from an era that is very real," El-P added. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Ralo Says Pre-Trial Detention Too Long; Motions For Release

Ralo says he's been locked up way too long and now he's telling the judge he will be a law-abiding citizen and hold down a job if he's granted him freedom.

Nolan Strong

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Chanel West Coast, Sharon Stone Reach Tentative Agreement In Legal War

Sharon Stone and Chanel West Coast have reached a tentative agreement, but the coronavirus is going to delay making it official for awhile.

Nolan Strong

by

Eddogg308

"Self-Destruction 2" Is On The Way With DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Large Professor, And More On Board

Rap Legend Daddy-O has revealed exclusively to AllHipHop that he is working on "Self Destruction 2" with DJ Premier & Pete Rock.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Says He's At Risk Of Dying As Coronavirus Spreads In New York Prisons

Tekashi 6ix9ine says he is at risk of dying if he's not released from prison and sent home immediately as the coronavirus spreads throughout the New York prison system.

GrouchyGreg

by

wefbee

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Loses Attempt To Get Out Of Prison Over Coronavirus

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be forced to serve out his entire prison sentence, despite his fear of catching the coronavirus while he's locked up in New York.

GrouchyGreg

by

HotShotty

Jada Pinkett Smith Gives Relationship Advice For Quarantined Couples

Jada Pinkett Smith gives tips to stressed-out couples who are quarantined together as the United States locks down to halt the outbreak of the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

The Michael Jackson Estate Donates $300,000 To Coronavirus Response Efforts

“Michael’s spirit of generosity and helping others during his lifetime is legendary. These donations are inspired by him." - the MJ Estate.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Trolls Casanova After Careless Video Shoot During Coronavirus Outbreak

50 Cent, fans, and media challenge Casanova to step up and take responsibility for his poor decision to joke about COVID-19.

AllHipHop Staff

by

KINGMufasa

Kim Kardashian Mortified Of Beef With Taylor Swift During Pandemic

Kim Kardashian claims Taylor Swift is nothing but a liar as they continue to fight over over the rap star's song "Famous."

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Blasts Celebrities For Causing Confusion About Coronavirus

Cardi B has accused celebrities of "causing confusion" by going public with their coronavirus diagnosis.

AllHipHop Staff