Run The Jewels Explain Signing With BMG Label For 'RTJ4' Album

(AllHipHop News) Killer Mike and El-P are planning to digitally release Run The Jewels 4 on June 5. After staying independent for years, the Hip Hop duo's next album is coming out via the BMG record label.

"The truth of the matter is, [Run the Jewels] outgrew our capability to handle it correctly," El-P explained to Billboard. "You just have to acknowledge what it is. This is way bigger than we ever expected it to be and I think we’re still amazed by how big it got."

Apparently, Run the Jewels and BMG reached a tentative agreement in February. The business arrangement is said to include a one-off licensing deal and a commitment to elevating RTJ's profile internationally.

"I'm into having partners that understand what I see when I see Run the Jewels. I see a global force. I’m glad that they share that vision with us," stated Killer Mike.

Run the Jewels 4 will host the single “Oh LA LA” featuring DJ Premier and Greg Nice. The studio LP also features contributions from Pharrell Williams, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Zack de la Rocha, and Josh Homme.