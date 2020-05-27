AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Run The Jewels Explain Signing With BMG Label For 'RTJ4' Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

A cannabis line, a coffee table book, and a feature film are in the works as well.

(AllHipHop News) Killer Mike and El-P are planning to digitally release Run The Jewels 4 on June 5. After staying independent for years, the Hip Hop duo's next album is coming out via the BMG record label.

"The truth of the matter is, [Run the Jewels] outgrew our capability to handle it correctly," El-P explained to Billboard. "You just have to acknowledge what it is. This is way bigger than we ever expected it to be and I think we’re still amazed by how big it got."

Apparently, Run the Jewels and BMG reached a tentative agreement in February. The business arrangement is said to include a one-off licensing deal and a commitment to elevating RTJ's profile internationally.

"I'm into having partners that understand what I see when I see Run the Jewels. I see a global force. I’m glad that they share that vision with us," stated Killer Mike.

Run the Jewels 4 will host the single “Oh LA LA” featuring DJ Premier and Greg Nice. The studio LP also features contributions from Pharrell Williams, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Zack de la Rocha, and Josh Homme.

RTJ4
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dr. Dre And Jimmy Iovine's New High School Aiming To Mold Geniuses

Super-producer Dr. Dre and music mogul Jimmy Iovine have some serious goals for their $70 Million Los Angeles Academy

AllHipHop Staff

by

moviedivine

The NBA In Talks To Restart Season In Orlando This Summer!

The NBA is in active talks with The Walt Disney Company as a decision to restart the seasons nears.

Maria Myraine

by

Lauren_Desouza

Doja Cat Denies Being A Self-Loathing Racist

Doja Cat says she has never personally been involved in racist conversations, despite those viral videos.

AllHipHop Staff

Black Thought Lists His Top 10 Emcees Of All Time

The Philadelphia-bred lyricist lays out which male and female spitters are among the GOATs.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

parly

EXCLUSIVE Big Meech Could Be Released From Prison This Week

Big Meech believes he can help the African-American community if he can just get out of prison to avoid catching the coronavirus.

GrouchyGreg

by

hiphopza

Angie Martinez To Host 'Untold Stories of Hip Hop: In Quarantine’ Virtual Viewing Party

Rap stars will give updates to their original one-on-one interviews.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Bun B Pushes For 'Verzuz' Battle With UGK Vs 8Ball & MJG

"Let’s get the word out!"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DMX Talks Coronavirus & The World Going Towards The End Of Days

Earl Simmons shares his thoughts on people losing loved ones.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé's 'Savage' Hits No. 1

Queen Bey cements her name in the history books next to Mariah.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

112 And Jagged Edge Battle For Hearts Tonight

112 and Jagged Edge will celebrate Memorial Day with a battle of love songs.

AllHipHop Staff