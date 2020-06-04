AllHipHop
Run The Jewels Release A Statement About New 'RTJ4' Album

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Hip Hop tag team is back with a new collection of songs.

(AllHipHop News) There is always music that reflects the time. El-P and Killer Mike are back with new tunes as the world stands up against racism and police brutality in the name of George Floyd, the African-American man who was murdered by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

The RTJ4 album arrived two days earlier than expected. The 11-track album features guest appearances by Greg Nice, DJ Premier, 2 Chainz, Pharrell Williams, Zack de la Rocha, Mavis Staples, and Josh Homme.

Killer Mike and El-P released the following statement:

F*ck it, why wait? The world is infested with bullsh*t so here's something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love.

With sincere love and gratitude, 

Jaime and Mike.

Run The Jewels' RTJ4 is available for free download at runthejewels.com and across all digital platforms.

