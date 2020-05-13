Run The Jewels Reveal Tracklist, Cover Art & Release Date For 'RTJ4'

Find out details about the forthcoming body of work.

(AllHipHop News) The fourth edition of Killer Mike and El-P's album series is landing this summer. Run The Jewels 4 is scheduled for digital release on June 5 and physical release in September. It's currently available for pre-order.

The 11-song set hosts guests including Pharrell Williams, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Zack de la Rocha, Josh Homme, DJ Premier, and Greg Nice. RTJ4 was recorded at Rick Rubin's Shangri-La Studios in California and the Electric Lady Studios in New York.

El-P and Mike dropped “Oh LA LA” featuring DJ Premier and Greg Nice in March. The single debuted during the season finale of the Netflix series Ozark. Brian and Vanessa Beletic directed the music video.

In addition to the new LP, Run The Jewels is launching the group's cannabis line in collaboration with the founder of the Cookies strain. The duo is also headed on tour with Rage Against The Machine in 2021.