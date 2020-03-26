AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Run The Jewels Talk Working With DJ Premier & Greg Nice On New Single “Ooh LA LA”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The ‘RTJ4’ album track samples a Gang Starr/Nice & Smooth classic.

(AllHipHop News) El-P and Killer Mike are back with the new record titled “Oh LA LA” featuring legendary Gang Starr producer DJ Premier and Nice & Smooth member Greg Nice. The critically acclaimed Hip Hop tag team, collectively known as Run The Jewels, discussed the new single with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“Big shout out to Preemo because he made this whole sh*t happen. We hit him up, so we just want to thank him because he was super generous with it,” El-P told Lowe. “We hit him up. We were like, ‘We want you to be a part of this. We want you to do the cuts.’ For people who don't know, that's DJ Premier cutting at the end of it... We were so honored. Through [Premier], we hit Greg Nice, and Greg Nice loved the record.”

The NYC-bred producer/rapper continued, “Listen, Run The Jewels, we don't intentionally do ‘old school music.’ To us, we're just making dope ass new rap music. But our influences and who we are comes from an era that is very real and that we really agree on and there's a feeling that comes from that era that we know exists, that if you can grab it and put it out there, then it's undeniable.”

El-P also talked about how this was the first time the group had a “real budget to clear samples." That is part of the reason why “Oh LA LA” was able to include elements of Gang Starr’s 1994 single “Dwyck” featuring Nice & Smooth. 

Killer Mike added, “It didn't take much selling. I'm a Gang Starr diehard. So, when I heard it, it was all on. And Greg Nice, come on man. Nice & Smooth. F*ck out of here, man. It wasn't hard to convince me. This is the basement party [song] right before everybody leaves or somebody gets beat up.”

“Oh LA LA” arrived after "Yankee and the Brave (ep. 4)" debuted on Instagram Live earlier this week. Both songs will appear on Run The Jewels’ forthcoming RTJ4 album. Killer Mike and El-P recorded most of the LP at Rick Rubin's Shangri-La Studios in California and the iconic Electric Lady Studios in New York.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Ralo Says Pre-Trial Detention Too Long; Motions For Release

Ralo says he's been locked up way too long and now he's telling the judge he will be a law-abiding citizen and hold down a job if he's granted him freedom.

Nolan Strong

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Chanel West Coast, Sharon Stone Reach Tentative Agreement In Legal War

Sharon Stone and Chanel West Coast have reached a tentative agreement, but the coronavirus is going to delay making it official for awhile.

Nolan Strong

by

Eddogg308

"Self-Destruction 2" Is On The Way With DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Large Professor, And More On Board

Rap Legend Daddy-O has revealed exclusively to AllHipHop that he is working on "Self Destruction 2" with DJ Premier & Pete Rock.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TheQueen

Boosie: Instagram Threatened To Take Down My Account Over Nudity

It looks like #QTD and #QTB will have to switch to another format.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Actor Todrick Hall Trashes Kanye West In Defense Of Taylor Swift

Todrick Hall, who appears on "RuPaul's Drag Race," had some words for Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian on behalf of that "boss b##ch" Taylor Swift.

AllHipHop Staff

by

MattBane

Lil Uzi Vert Surpasses Lil Baby For Most Hot 100 Chart Entries In 2020

The hitmaker now has 62 career entries on the chart.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Loses Attempt To Get Out Of Prison Over Coronavirus

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be forced to serve out his entire prison sentence, despite his fear of catching the coronavirus while he's locked up in New York.

GrouchyGreg

by

MattBane

Dr. Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ Album To Be Archived At The Library Of Congress

Recordings by Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Selena, and more were also selected.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Coronavirus Kills Afro-Jazz Legend Who Sued With Michael Jackson And Rihanna

A legendary jazz artist who allegedly Michael Jackson one of his most memorable song hooks has died from the coronavirus at age 86.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Sircripalot

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Says He's At Risk Of Dying As Coronavirus Spreads In New York Prisons

Tekashi 6ix9ine says he is at risk of dying if he's not released from prison and sent home immediately as the coronavirus spreads throughout the New York prison system.

GrouchyGreg

by

wefbee