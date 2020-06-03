Russ Calls On Record Labels To Donate Money For Profiting Off Of Black Lives

The "Best on Earth" rapper is raising funds for #BLM.

(AllHipHop News) Large sections of the entertainment business took part in #BlackOutTuesday as a statement of support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. The effort was initiated by the music industry.

While record labels and streaming services were attempting to bring awareness to racism and discrimination, one white rapper is calling on those brands to do even more. Russ took to Twitter to offer a challenge to the music companies.

"Labels. Put some money up. Y’all eat off black lives everyday," tweeted the Shake the Snow Globe album creator on June 1.

He returned to Twitter on Tuesday to add, "There’s so much money in the music industry. I just hope these labels actually do something, put some money up, donate etc. Reflecting is cool but I don’t think that’s enough from them. These labels profit off of black lives more than most. That’s all I’m sayin 🤷‍♂️."

Russ is also raising money for the #BlackLivesMatter movement by selling t-shirts. According to the Columbia recording artist, he has collected more than $257,000 for the fundraising campaign so far.