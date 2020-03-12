AllHipHop
Russ Praises Travis Scott As A "Pioneer" Of The Next Shift In Hip Hop

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Who will be the next leader of the pack after Drake, Kendrick, and Cole?

(AllHipHop News) Russ recently sat down with The Rap Pack podcast. During the interview, the Shake the Snow Globe album creator talked about how Hip Hop has always been led by elite emcees.

Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole were listed as the so-called "trinity" of the culture right now. According to Russ, another superstar is at the forefront of the next era.

"I’ll tell you the inevitable, the pioneer of the shift is Travis Scott,” said Russ. "Because if time isn’t taken, Travis will outsell one of the big three because the fanbase is that huge." 

In addition, Russ named himself, J.I.D., and YBN Cordae as the next generation of rappers that are still focused on lyricism. The 27-year-old also discussed how Hip Hop contains different sub-genres and the greats can combine bars with party rap.

