Russell Simmons Says Coronavirus Wouldn't Exist If People Stopped Eating Meat

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The Godfather of Hip-Hop drops jewels on the COVID-19 and asks people to "staythef##khome!

(AllHipHop News) Russell Simmons has weighed in on the worldwide pandemic caused by the spread of the deadly disease, Covid-19 aka the coronavirus.

Russell noted the spread of the coronavirus is directly connected to carnivorism.

Simmons who has been a devout vegan for over 20 years took to his social media platform of choice, Instagram, and talked about how the virus germinated from the savage slaughter of animals and how “it would not exist if the world was vegan.”

On Monday, he captioned along with a descriptive meme with a list of viruses and their connection to eating meat. He writes:

“I know people don’t want to read this And it’s tough to digest ........ But this statement is factual and necessary Eating animals is horrible unconscious behavior... Even as i catch up on the debate i see the talk of climate change with both candidates ignoring the elephant in the room How can they discuss climate change w/out discussing the emissions from the animals? FACT...The cause of this virus, the #1 cause of cancer, and CLIMATE change is the abuse and eating of animals PLEASE STOP EATING ANIMALS 🛑 i am aware that There is a fine line between saying things that people hear and things that bounce off of them.. i hope this message is taken with the love that it is delivered with”

He followed it up with another post.

“There seems to be no proper or easy time to say what i said , the ongoing abuse of animals is hurtful on so many levels it’s hard to quantify them all .. “dominion over the animals” does not mean birth 100 billion animals into unbelievable suffering, so they could cause disease, destroy the planet, and create the worst karmic disaster in history ...Which is repeated each year over and over... I’m convinced that one day this will all be illegal ... i hope the overall affect of my words were, are helpful”

