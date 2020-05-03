Russian Teen Tats His Face Up To Look Like Tekashi 6ix9ine

A teenager in Russia explains why his mom let him get face tattoos like Tekashi 6ix9ine.

(AllHipHop News) In this episode of what crazy wippo do to be like dumb rappers, 17-year-old Russian stan, Vladimir Roslyakov tatted up his face so that he can look like Brooklyn rapper and felon Tekashi 6ix9ine.

While not exactly a picture-perfect replica of the tattle-tale rap star, Roslyakov has easily 85% of his face inked with words, crosses, cobwebs, fake blood, and devil’s horns.

He too has some kind of number on his forehead.

At first glance, you wonder why this kid on the other side of the world would imitate the unicorn-colored media darling.

But then, when you find out that his mother paid for them all, you shift your inquiry to “What is wrong with Mom Dukes?”

Roslyakov, says that his mother paid for the tattoos because she knew he was set on getting them anyway (assuming she simply wanted to offer some quality control with the tattoo artists).

“She pays for them because she knows that I’ll do it anyway so it’s better for me that I have them done in a tattoo salon rather than God knows where," he told The Sun.

He dedicated a rose to his grandmother.

Like 6ix9ine, Roslyakov is a rapper. His album will drop this summer.