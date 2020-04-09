RZA And DJ Premier To Go Head-To-Head In Battle Of The Beats

Will The RZA's dark obscure beats top Premier's heavily jazz-influenced tracks? Saturday's battle will determine the victor.

(AllHipHop News) Timbaland and Swizz Beatz done did it now!

The next installation in their producer series might be the most extraordinary contest that the Hip-Hop world has ever seen.

Newbies might wonder what could top the Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh? Or even The-Dream and Sean Garrett? What about Hit-Boy and Boi-1da? Who could beat Lil Jon versus T-Pain?

Are we saying there are two that can compete with the excitement created by the original battlers, Timbaland and Swizz? Yes— we are actually saying that.

If you love and respect Hip-Hop— that neck-breaking-head-nodding essence that makes the culture what it is— you are about to lose your mind. Hold yourself:

Tim and Swizz got RZA from the Wu-Tang Clan and DJ Premier from Gang Starr to go head-to-head.

Swizz Beatz took to his IG to make the announcement. This is going down on Saturday, April 11th at 9 PM on Instagram Live.

Stuff like this proves that Hip-Hop is as thriving and beautiful as it has ever been.

Birthed out of impossible struggle, these producer contests and beatmaker battles remind us that as a people, we have made million dollar-somethings out of nothing.

While other artists and industries are scrambling to figure out their next move, this community is using the tools at their disposal to create a jam, build an audience, and create future opportunities.

Stuff like these battles, D-Nice’s Club Quarantine’s, The Roots TV channel with Questlove on the turntables on YouTube and battle rap companies like URL, RBE and the Hood of Brothers are really the equivalent of Kenny aka Double K in Beat Street plugging up to a light post in the street to get juice for his DJ’ing set.

We make it happen no matter what the plight. And no matter what, in the real-life battle against the coronavirus, the disease will not beat Hip-Hop! We got this.

“It’s working!”