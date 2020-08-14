RZA Flips Good Humor's Racist Ice Cream Truck Jingle

RZA teamed with Good Humor to update the jingle that plays in the company's ice cream trucks.

(AllHipHop News) For Wu-Tang visionary, RZA finding creative space is part of his DNA.

The producer has pushed boundaries in Hip-Hop by incorporating Kung Fu, comic books, science and math and other tools to soundtrack not just rap culture but also mainstream films, sports entertainment and video games, Each time making a powerful statement about his humanity, without compromising Blackness.

His new project does the same. The Abbott has created a new song to take the place of popular song that usually invokes joy in the hood, though its roots reflect the awful history of racism in this country.

The song is called “Turkey in the Straw.”

The song was originally used as a minstrel song during the Jim Crow era. For decade, children around the U.S. have heard the familiar melody via Good Humor's ice cream trucks.

But now, the producer behind has lined up with the company to change their tune.

RZA says, "When I learned about that song's problematic history this summer, I knew I had to get involved and do something about it."

"We wanted to make a melody that included all communities, that's good for every driver, every kid," RZA continued. "I can assure you this one is made with love."

For their part, the desert giant is challenging other ice cream truck drivers to not play “Turkey in the Straw” even if they don’t use the song created by the rap icon.

RZA and Good Humor will make the song available free of charge to all of the nation’s soft-serve distributors say that the new jingle will be made available free of charge to ice cream trucks across the country.

Let’s hope that they don’t use Raekwon’s “Ice Cream.” Though it is a banger too, it might not be appropriate either.