RZA Hand Delivers iPads To Staten Island Students

(AllHipHop News) Rap veteran RZA recently paid a surprise visit to school children in Staten Island, New York to deliver a brand new batch of iPads.

The Wu-Tang Clan legend was initially contacted online by public school teacher Jo Ann Accardi last May as she launched a fundraiser seeking donations to purchase five laptops for use in her classroom due to the lack of technological resources available for her students.

RZA eventually heard all about the initiative and subsequently decided to step up, joining forces with officials at the Children's Literacy Council to provide a shipment of iPad Pros to Accardi's classroom, located in the borough where many of the Wu-Tang Clan members originated.

The hip-hop star personally delivered the goods to Accardi at the school, P.S. 78, last week, when he also encouraged youngsters to continue striving for their dreams, reports the Staten Island Advance.