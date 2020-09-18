Saba Returns With "Mrs. Whoever/Something In The Water" 2-Pack Featuring Denzel Curry

The Pivot Gang member also held a live Q&A with his fans.

(AllHipHop News) Back in 2018, Tahj "Saba" Chandler grabbed the attention of a lot of Hip Hop heads when he dropped the well-received studio album Care for Me. Saba then teamed with his Pivot Gang comrades for 2019's You Can't Sit With Us compilation.

The Chicago-raised rapper returned this week with a "2-song double single." Saba's self-produced "Mrs. Whoever" arrived with an official music video. Florida emcee Denzel Curry showed up on "Something in the Water." These are Saba's first solo releases in two years.

"For me, releasing music is me letting go and getting out of my own way. It's me shutting down my own ideas of perfectionism, and me accepting my sh*t for what it is. I can keep holding on to sh*t and looking for the next best thing, which I think I've done my whole life, but I wanna combat that idea of something not being enough by just letting go and sharing my thoughts in real time," explains Saba.

He continues, "I don't really care to be understood right now in the same way that I think I did in the past. It would bother me when people would quote lyrics wrong or say 'this song is about this,' or 'this song is about that,' but that's because the music was so personal to me. Now it's just like, man, 'I made this and I like it, here you go, get what you get.' And I feel more comfortable with being there."