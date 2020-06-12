AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

SAINt JHN Pens “Dear Superheroes” Open Letter & Presents "Real Superheroes" Charity T-Shirts

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"In our neighborhoods the real superheroes don't have super powers."

(AllHipHop News) This has been a huge week for SAINt JHN. The Brooklyn-bred recording artist's breakout hit "Roses" entered the Top 10 region of Billboard's Hot 100 rankings for the first time.

SAINt could have just rested on his laurels as his song climbs the charts. Instead, the Guyanese-American rapper is using his notoriety to bring awareness to social injustice and to raise funds for an organization working to end mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States.

New "Real Superheroes" t-shirts are available for purchase via SAINt JHN's lifestyle brand known as Christian Sex Club. The tee honors the death of George Floyd and other African-Americans that lost their lives to police violence. 100% of the proceeds are supporting Equal Justice Initiative.

SAINt JHN-tees

"We made 250 of these shirts to honor some of the REAL SUPERHEROES we lost. They’re no longer here to hear the applause but their sacrifices changed the whole world! They’re $100 and every dollar made gets donated to Equal Justice Initiative," tweeted SAINt JHN. 

The front of the shirt features a painting of a protest against police brutality. The back reads, "Not Trayvon, Not Eric, Not Michael, Not Sandra, Not Ahmaud, Not Breonna, Not George, Not Looters, Not A Riot, Not America, Not This Time, Not A Cult."

In addition, SAINt JHN penned an open letter to "Black heroes":

In our neighborhoods the real superheroes don't have super powers. Our superheroes can't fly, our super heroes aren't invisible and definitely can't stop bullets. Our superheroes were real people raising their kids in forgotten neighborhoods, they were single parents working double shifts, late on rent every month, they were the parents on their last dollar still making Christmas miracles, you know, this is America.

That Americans never really wanted...

These are the people who change the whole world. But never got an invitation to the World Series, they never win a Grammy and they damn sure never get the applause their continuous sacrifice deserves! This is for the Real Superheroes.

-SAINt JHN

Image from iOS (4)
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

André 3000 Presents Limited Edition Shirts In Support Of Movement For Black Lives

"This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism... BLACK LIVES MATTER."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

awesomekoncepts

EXCLUSIVE: XXXtentacion Murder Suspect DEMANDS More Money For P.I.

A man facing the death penalty for his involvement in the murder of rap star XXXtentacion is asking a judge to give him more money to fight capital murder charges.

Nolan Strong

Travis Scott Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Highest In The Room"

The former Number One song is at the center of a legal dispute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

awesomekoncepts

Jon Batiste Announces "We Are: A Revival" To Take Place Outside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center

The Juilliard-educated instrumentalist is looking to offer inspiration and hope through music.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Gucci Mane Posts & Deletes A Tweet Calling Atlantic Records "Polite Racist"

The Trap God said he is ready to part ways with the company.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Twist Releases A Statement About Saying He Took Drug Charges For Justin Bieber

"I believe that if you truly support the Black Lives Matter movement, Black people, and Black culture, your actions have to reflect that."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen To The New Pop Smoke Song “Make it Rain” Featuring Rowdy Rebel

The late Brooklynite is joined by the locked up GS9 affiliate on the Yamaica-produced record.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Recording Academy Renames & Redefines Certain Rap/R&B Grammy Categories

The nomination process for the Best New Artist field was also altered.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Dave Chappelle Discusses George Floyd, Eric Garner & More In Free Special '8:46'

See what the legendary comedian has to say about what's happening in the world at the moment.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Baby Addresses Police Brutality On New Song "The Bigger Picture"

Listen to the southern rhymer's reaction to the aftermath of George Floyd's murder.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)