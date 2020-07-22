AllHipHop
SAINt JHN Recruits Future For "Roses" Remix Music Video

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The NYC hitmaker also uses the visuals to bring awareness to the murder of Breonna Taylor.

(AllHipHop News) In June, SAINt JHN earned his first Top 10 record on the Hot 100 with the single "Roses" off the 2018 Collection One album. The track currently sits at #8 on the Billboard chart.

SAINt JHN's song could see a chart bounce in the coming weeks, thanks to a new version of "Roses" featuring Future. The Brooklynite and the ATLien also shot an official music video for the remix.

The visuals were filmed in Miami with a lo-fi vintage aesthetic. SAINt JHN ended the MV with a black screen featuring the words, "Breonna Taylor's murderers have still not been arrested."

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed inside her Louisville home on March 13 when three plainclothes cops served a "no-knock warrant" for a suspect that did not live at that residence and who was already in police custody. Officer Brett Hankison was fired from the department, but none of Taylor's killers have been arrested or charged with a crime.

