AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

SAINt JHN Scores First Top 10 Song; Tierra Whack Scores First Hot 100 Entry

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The two eclectic performers make waves on Billboard.

(AllHipHop News) The Top 10 songs for the latest Hot 100 was announced yesterday. Brooklyn Hip Hop artist SAINt JHN found his name in that region of the tally for the first time ever.

SAINt JHN's "Roses" jumped from #14 to #10 on the Billboard chart. After finding out about the commerical achievement for the four-year-old song, the Collection One creator simply tweeted, "Wow 🤦🏾‍♂️."

Another East Coast representative also experienced a career milestone this week. Philadelphia's Tierra Whack saw "T.D." with Lil Yachty featuring A$AP Rocky and Tyler The Creator debut at #83.

"T.D." is Whack's inaugural entry on the Hot 100. Despite making the main Billboard chart for the first time in 2020, she had already earned a Grammy nomination in 2018 for Best Music Video ("Mumbo Jumbo"). 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"P.O.V: Perception of Violence" Movie About Cop Shooting Teen Right On Time For Black America

"P.O.V.: Perception of Violence" is a movie about a teenager shot by a white cop drops just as America grapples with the question of race - again!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

T.I. Gives Fiery Speech, Lil Baby Ludacris Support HBCU Students

T.I. made an appearance at HBCU rally over the weekend to keep students motivated in the wake of racially-motivated police violence around the country.

Mike Winslow

by

afronaija

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jones Shows Artist Vision Board For New Vamp Life Record Label

Dipset co-founder Jim Jones has launched a brand new venture with a mission to discover new talent.

Mike Winslow

Lil Wayne Addresses Backlash Over George Floyd Comment

Lil Wayne used his Young Money Radio platform with Apple to discuss some comments he made to Fat Joe last week in the wake of George Floyd's death.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Truthislight

EXCLUSIVE: Guy Shot Twice Over Tekashi 6ix9ine Denied Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine's old bodyguard Crippy was hoping two bullets to the stomach would get him out of prison, but he was wrong.

Nolan Strong

by

AmeliaMills

Gunna Responds To Reports Of Gunfire At Video Shoot With Lil Keed

Apparently, the YSL deputies are safe and unharmed.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DaBaby Earns First No. 1 Song With "Rockstar" Featuring Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, and Doja Cat sit in the Top 5.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Finally ... Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act Will Soon Be Law

Now, New York might lead the way to police reform by outlawing a restraint tactic that clearly is too excessive.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Go For Your Guns: NFAC's Grandmaster Jay Talks Police Brutality, African-Americans Taking Up Arms, and Racism

It is time to stress self-defense for Black people, according to Grandmaster Jay. The leader of the NFAC continues to lead the charge in the Ahmaud Abery case.

AllHipHop Staff

by

AmeliaMills

Kendrick Lamar Joins DeMar DeRozan & Russell Westbrook At "Compton Peace Walk" Protest

K. Dot and NBA players show support for anti-racist demonstrations.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

AmeliaMills