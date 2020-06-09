SAINt JHN Scores First Top 10 Song; Tierra Whack Scores First Hot 100 Entry

The two eclectic performers make waves on Billboard.

(AllHipHop News) The Top 10 songs for the latest Hot 100 was announced yesterday. Brooklyn Hip Hop artist SAINt JHN found his name in that region of the tally for the first time ever.

SAINt JHN's "Roses" jumped from #14 to #10 on the Billboard chart. After finding out about the commerical achievement for the four-year-old song, the Collection One creator simply tweeted, "Wow 🤦🏾‍♂️."

Another East Coast representative also experienced a career milestone this week. Philadelphia's Tierra Whack saw "T.D." with Lil Yachty featuring A$AP Rocky and Tyler The Creator debut at #83.

"T.D." is Whack's inaugural entry on the Hot 100. Despite making the main Billboard chart for the first time in 2020, she had already earned a Grammy nomination in 2018 for Best Music Video ("Mumbo Jumbo").