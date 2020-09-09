Sales Projections For 6ix9ine's 'TattleTales' Album Continue To Drop

The projections for Big Sean's 'Detroit 2' have increased.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine has been unusually quiet on social media over the last several days. The self-described internet troll seems to be avoiding the viral jokes about his projected album sales.

At first, HitsDailyDouble forecasted 6ix9ine's TattleTales to open with upwards of 150,000 first-week units. Then the number was downgraded to 40,000-50,000 units.

Now the outlet is predicting the Brooklyn-raised rapper is more likely to land in the 35,000-45,000 range. That would likely put 6ix9ine's sophomore studio LP outside the Top 5 on the next album chart.

Meanwhile, Big Sean's Detroit 2 is on pace to debut at #1 with 110,000-115,000 first-week units. A few days ago, Detroit 2 was projected to pull in 100,000-110,000 units. All of these calculations could change by the time the final count is announced.