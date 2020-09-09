AllHipHop
Sales Projections For 6ix9ine's 'TattleTales' Album Continue To Drop

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The projections for Big Sean's 'Detroit 2' have increased.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine has been unusually quiet on social media over the last several days. The self-described internet troll seems to be avoiding the viral jokes about his projected album sales.

At first, HitsDailyDouble forecasted 6ix9ine's TattleTales to open with upwards of 150,000 first-week units. Then the number was downgraded to 40,000-50,000 units.

Now the outlet is predicting the Brooklyn-raised rapper is more likely to land in the 35,000-45,000 range. That would likely put 6ix9ine's sophomore studio LP outside the Top 5 on the next album chart.

Meanwhile, Big Sean's Detroit 2 is on pace to debut at #1 with 110,000-115,000 first-week units. A few days ago, Detroit 2 was projected to pull in 100,000-110,000 units. All of these calculations could change by the time the final count is announced.

