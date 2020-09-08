Sales Projections For 6ix9ine's 'TattleTales' Album Drop Dramatically

Several of his rap foes clown the rainbow-haired troll.

(AllHipHop News) Initially, it looked as if Tekashi 6ix9ine's TattleTales was on pace to move around 150,000 first-week units. Newly updated predictions now have the controversial "Trollz" rapper coming in far less than that number.

According to HitsDailyDouble, the TattleTales album is only likely to bring in 40,000-50,000 units in its first week of sales. The website did not provide an explanation for the significant drop in its early calculations.

In the past, 6ix9ine made fun of other artists that sold around 45,000 first-week units. Several of his longtime rivals - such as Lil Durk, Trippie Redd, and Lil Tjay - took the opportunity to clown the Blood gang affiliate-turned-government witness.

"That's what [happens] when you go against the voice lol. Ima [outsell] him with my eyes close," wrote Durk on Instagram. Trippie posted an IG video of him laughing hysterically with a caption that just read, "B*tch."