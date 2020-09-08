AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Sales Projections For 6ix9ine's 'TattleTales' Album Drop Dramatically

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Several of his rap foes clown the rainbow-haired troll.

(AllHipHop News) Initially, it looked as if Tekashi 6ix9ine's TattleTales was on pace to move around 150,000 first-week units. Newly updated predictions now have the controversial "Trollz" rapper coming in far less than that number.

According to HitsDailyDouble, the TattleTales album is only likely to bring in 40,000-50,000 units in its first week of sales. The website did not provide an explanation for the significant drop in its early calculations.

In the past, 6ix9ine made fun of other artists that sold around 45,000 first-week units. Several of his longtime rivals - such as Lil Durk, Trippie Redd, and Lil Tjay - took the opportunity to clown the Blood gang affiliate-turned-government witness.

"That's what [happens] when you go against the voice lol. Ima [outsell] him with my eyes close," wrote Durk on Instagram. Trippie posted an IG video of him laughing hysterically with a caption that just read, "B*tch."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jacob Blake Breaks Silence From Hospital Bed; Speaks On Kenosha Shooting

Jacob Blake's shooting at the hands of cops in Kenosha, Wisconsin has caused world-wide outrage. Thankfully, he is still alive to make a statement.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

peter91

EXCLUSIVE: Man Wants Millions For Discovering XXXTentacion & Ski Mask The Slump God

A man who is credited with discovering XXXTentacion & Ski Mask The Slump God is suing for millions but does he have a case?

GrouchyGreg

Video Director Sues In Attempt To Get Rare Tupac Footage

A director who worked with Tupac Shakur claims he had a handshake agreement that makes him the rightful owner of some rare footage.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Top Rap Stars Pay Tribute To The Late Mac Miller

Tragically, Mac Miller died on this date two years ago.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Cardi B And Hennessy Carolina Take On Trump Supporters Over Parking Space

Things almost got violent between Cardi B's sis Hennessy and a few MAGA loving Trump supporters over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Chanel West Coast Has A Temper Tantrum With Police Over Canceled Pool Party

The cops showed up to Chanel West Coast's pool party and caused the TV host had a meltdown when they wanted to cancel it.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Incogni227038

50 Cent Hosts Posh Drive-In Screening To Launch "Power Book II: Ghost"

50 drew some well-known names to his drive-in premiere for his new series on Starz, "Power Book II: Ghost."

Mike Winslow

Kanye West One-Up's Jesus And Walks On Water With His Whole Family

Kanye West concocted an amazing illusion for his most recent "Sunday Service" proceedings in Atlanta.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Tekashi 6ix9ine Trolls His Way To #1 With "TattleTales"

Tekashi 6ix9ine managed to take the number one slot with his second album "TattleTales."

Mike Winslow