Salma Hayek Explains How She Doused Eminem With Water

AllHipHop Staff
Salma Hayek was so excited to meet Eminem that she played herself.

(AllHipHop News) Salma Hayek has revealed the truth behind her backstage photo with Eminem at the Academy Awards, confessing she had just tipped water all over the rapper.

Photos of the odd couple meeting up behind the scenes have been circulating online this week, but the Mexican actress admits they don't tell the whole story.

"In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk on stage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him," she tweeted.

"If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me. As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said 'Nice to meet you Eminem - I’m a HUGE fan!’ because I AM! But I was so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him..."

But she was stoked when she read the rapper's account of his Oscars night out in Rolling Stone and he revealed a highlight was hugging Salma."

Eminem made his debut at the Academy Awards on Sunday, when he performed his 2003 Best Song Oscar winner "Lose Yourself" from "8 Mile."

