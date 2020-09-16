Samuel L. Jackson Discusses The Final Time Seeing Chadwick Boseman Before His Passing

The 'Enslaved' docuseries executive producer chats with Tamron Hall.

(AllHipHop News) Moviegoers, comic book fanatics, and countless other people around the world are still processing the passing of Chadwick Boseman. The 42, Get On Up, and Black Panther star died on August 28 at the age of 43 from colon cancer.

Several of Boseman's Marvel Cinematic Universe castmates have offered condolences for the late actor. Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU, tweeted, "THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed RIP."

In addition, Jackson spoke about Chadwick Boseman on a recent episode of The Tamron Hall Show. The 71-year-old box office legend was joined by his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

“I was trying to remember the last time I had actually seen Chadwick. I was talking to our daughter, Zoe, about it. It was at the Captin Marvel premiere. We started talking about another project that I hoped we were going to work on. But he was like, 'I'm sorry I'm not going to be there,'" recalled Jackson.

The Morehouse College graduate added, "It's gut-wrenching to lose someone that is such an important part of the culture in terms of what he became to the world in terms of Black Panther... He imprinted and impacted society in such a way, especially the Black culture, in giving kids a hero that they could aspire to. To lose him - I don't even know if I would've been able to tell my kid that. I might've waited until they were older so they could process it better. It's devastating."