Samuel L. Jackson Will Teach You How To Curse If You Vote

The legendary actor is offering fans a chance to get their cussing game up!

(AllHipHop News) Samuel L. Jackson is offering to share his vast knowledge of swearing, in a bid to get people out to vote in the upcoming U.S. election.

The 71-year-old actor is promising to teach 2,500 fans how to swear in 15 languages, and all they have to do is prove they intend to head to the polls this election season.

The Avengers star is teaming up with the Good to Vote campaign, a nonpartisan initiative with HeadCount that sees public figures and celebrities challenging fans to vote in the presidential election on November 3rd.

Entertainers, like the "Shaft" star, who participate offer their fans access to something unique when their followers hit a specific number of registrations.

“Listen up – If 2500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you’re #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages,” he wrote in a tweet alongside a video of his pledge, along with a link to his website.

Jackson once famously held the record as the actor who has dropped the most swear words in his movies before being overtaken by "The Wolf of Wall Street" star Jonah Hill.