Saudi Arabia Targeting Female Rapper Over Video Shot In Mecca

What's going on? Saudi Crown Prince invited Nicki Minaj over to perform, "Anaconda" but has a problem with "Binta Girl" rapper's video

(AllHipHop News) Racism and gender bias is still alive and well in Saudi Arabia.

This is quite evident in the recent controversy of Saudi rapper Ayasel Slay, who has recently come under fire for violating the customs, traditions and moral fabric of her hometown.

Slay’s hometown is not just any place… she is from the holiest city in Islam, Mecca.

And just like Lil’ Kim reps Brooklyn, Remy Ma, Cardi B rep the Bronx (Hip-Hop's Mecca) and Kash Doll reps Detroit, Ayasel reps for the real city in her song “Bint Mecca” or “Girl from Mecca.”

But the politicians, various monarchs and other religious authorities are super hot over her lyrics.

According to Al Jazeera, Saudi officials are trying to lock Ayasel up for her music video for her song. They are not feeling the suggestive Hip-Hop dancing, girls with their hair uncovered and most of all that this AFRICAN Saudi woman is out here rapping like she doesn’t know her place.

In her video, now removed from her Ayasel's YouTube channel, she is performing in what looks like a café with young Black kids. Looking like Ladybug Mecca from Digable Planets, she spits lyrics that are sure to make you blush.

"A Mecca girl is all you need/Don't upset her, she will hurt you," Ayasel raps, touting just how fly authentic Mecca women are.

She then adds that they are killing the game by exceeding "all other Saudi women in beauty and strength," according to Al Jazeera. "With her, you can complete the Sunna [get married]/Your life with her will become Paradise."

Pretty raunchy stuff, right?

Regardless of how sweet you believe these lyrics are, Ayasel may be in serious trouble as this strict Islamic country does not play when it comes down to women breaking tradition.

Last week, regional authorities tweeted a message from the governor to Ayasel and her video production team are to be arrested and prosecuted.

Written in Arabic, it reads:

"Prince Khalid bin Faisal of Mecca has ordered the arrest of those responsible for the Bint Mecca rap song, which offends the customs and traditions of the people of Mecca and contradicts the identity and traditions of its esteemed population."

Oh… you know Twitter went bonkers.

Mostly because the idea that the “identity and traditions of its esteemed population” could be taken as a nod to her race. The hashtag

#You_Are_Not_Mecca's_Girls noting Ayasel's African origins started to trend.

"Enough of this depravity," one user said, referring to the video. "I hope the punishment for this African woman will be imprisonment then deporting her back to her country."

"Immediate deportation is the answer, in addition to holding every foreigner who claims to be from Mecca accountable," one user said.

"Including all Somalis living here," another replied in agreement.

Not everyone was with this kind of racist rhetoric.

"If anything needs to be deported, it is your racism, your arrogance, and your deep reverence for yourselves," one Twitter user retorted.

How about hypocrisy?

As reported last year by AllHipHop, the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is a crazy Hip-Hop head and has brought all kinds of rappers over there for various music festivals.