Saweetie Explains How She Put Up With Quavo During Quarantine

AllHipHop Staff

Saweetie and Quavo's relationship is rock solid and she recently explain how they manage to keep the peace.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Saweetie has insisted it's "business as usual" for herself and her boyfriend Quavo during the coronavirus lockdown, because they are used to working together from home.

After social distancing measures were introduced earlier this year in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, musicians around the world were forced to call time on studio sessions in order to comply with the guidelines.

And while some people have been struggling with being at home all the time, Saweetie - real name Diamonte Harper - isn't one of them.

"Before quarantine we spent a lot of time with each other, so it’s not really that different,” she told Us Weekly of herself and her Migos star boyfriend, who she's been dating since September 2018. "Fortunately for us, we’re both workaholics, so because he’s focused on the third Migos album and I’m focused on my next project, it’s kind of like business as usual and we kind of just brought our work home."

Despite having Quavo at home with her, Saweetie doesn't turn to the 29-year-old for advice on her work very often.

Although she's quick to add that her beau would be happy to offer her some helpful pointers if she asked him.

She also shared that Quavo does give her advice on music when she asks for it.

"I normally like to keep things in-house only because I like surprising everybody. It’s not that I wouldn’t want advice from him because he does give advice when I need it,” she smiled.

"I’m such a hermit crab when it comes to my music. I like to perfect everything and then show everybody what I’ve been working on."

