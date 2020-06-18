Saweetie Talks Getting Too Short's Blessing To Sample "Blow The Whistle" For "Tap In"

The West Coaster is preparing to release the 'Pretty B*tch Music' project.

(AllHipHop News) In 2019, Saweetie made her way to the Billboard charts with her single "My Type." The double-platinum record leaned heavily on 2003's "Freek-a-Leek" by Petey Pablo.

Saweetie repeated that formula of sampling a 2000s-era track for her new song titled "Tap In." This time, the California-raised rapper borrowed from Too Short's Bay Area classic "Blow the Whistle."

Apple Music's Zane Lowe interviewed Saweetie about "Tap In" and her forthcoming album Pretty B*tch Music. According to the Warner Records recording artist, Too Short backs the Dr. Luke-produced tune.

"Short has always been supportive since 'Icy Girl.' So the fact that I was able to get his blessing to do 'Blow The Whistle' because I recorded it and I was like, 'What if he doesn't like it?' But then he liked it. So I'm just so excited," expressed Saweetie.

She added, "I’m so happy that he loves it. I'm so excited for this record. I've been gone for a year, but I really had to focus on my artist development because that was something that I was struggling with. So I took a year to myself to really figure out what is my next move. So, now I have my next project, Pretty B*tch Music, that I'm so excited about."

Additionally, Saweetie spoke to Lowe about donating proceeds from her PrettyLittleThing clothing collection to the Black Lives Matter Foundation. The entertainer born Diamanté Quiava Valentin Harper also teased a collaboration with someone she described as "still relevant today, but hasn't recorded music in a long time."