AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Saweetie Talks Getting Too Short's Blessing To Sample "Blow The Whistle" For "Tap In"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The West Coaster is preparing to release the 'Pretty B*tch Music' project.

(AllHipHop News) In 2019, Saweetie made her way to the Billboard charts with her single "My Type." The double-platinum record leaned heavily on 2003's "Freek-a-Leek" by Petey Pablo.

Saweetie repeated that formula of sampling a 2000s-era track for her new song titled "Tap In." This time, the California-raised rapper borrowed from Too Short's Bay Area classic "Blow the Whistle."

Apple Music's Zane Lowe interviewed Saweetie about "Tap In" and her forthcoming album Pretty B*tch Music. According to the Warner Records recording artist, Too Short backs the Dr. Luke-produced tune.

"Short has always been supportive since 'Icy Girl.' So the fact that I was able to get his blessing to do 'Blow The Whistle' because I recorded it and I was like, 'What if he doesn't like it?' But then he liked it. So I'm just so excited," expressed Saweetie.

She added, "I’m so happy that he loves it. I'm so excited for this record. I've been gone for a year, but I really had to focus on my artist development because that was something that I was struggling with. So I took a year to myself to really figure out what is my next move. So, now I have my next project, Pretty B*tch Music, that I'm so excited about."

Additionally, Saweetie spoke to Lowe about donating proceeds from her PrettyLittleThing clothing collection to the Black Lives Matter Foundation. The entertainer born Diamanté Quiava Valentin Harper also teased a collaboration with someone she described as "still relevant today, but hasn't recorded music in a long time."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah A.G. Calls On Hip-Hop & Country Fans To Unite The Country

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is calling on people who love Country music, and Hip-Hop to get together to reunite the United States.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Ponting_jack

Rayshard Brooks Killer Cop Charged With Felony Murder

One of the cops accused of shooting down Rayshard Brooks during a scuffle in a Wendy's parking lot is facing a felony murder charge.

Mike Winslow

by

SofiaCaesar

Maybe Tory Lanez Ain't The Party Dude You Thought He Was

Tory Lanez has decided to put down his guns and make better choices about his surroundings.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

effort1

EXCLUSIVE: Wack 100's Business Targeted Over Game's $7 Million Debt

Priscilla Rainey is going after Game's manager Wack 100, who allegedly blew off a scheduled deposition over a $7 million judgment against the rapper.

Nolan Strong

by

Biggdoggxl

Joey Bada$$ Celebrates Having A Mural Of Himself In Brooklyn

Check out the painting of the proud New Yorker.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Chance The Rapper Responds To Controversy Surrounding J. Cole's "Snow On Tha Bluff"

"Yet another L for men masking patriarchy and gaslighting as [constructive] criticism."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lauryn Hill Joins Superfly's "Small Business Live" Virtual Concert

DJ Jazzy Jeff was tapped to host the event.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Queen Latifah Has Mixed Feelings About Hattie McDaniels Oscar Win Over Whites Mistreatment

The controversial movie "Gone With The Wind" is considered a masterpiece in American cinema, but the movie's racist portrayal of black people has become the subject of debate all over again

AllHipHop Staff

by

SofiaCaesar

Can We Afford To Let "Boys Be Boys" Anymore In Atlanta?

A group of teenagers narrowly avoided being shot by a police officer in Atlanta, after a stupid prank went wrong.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Pharrell And Reformed Racist Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Declare Juneteenth In Virginia

Pharrell was on hand with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and the pair dedicated June 19th to the "ancestors."

AllHipHop Staff