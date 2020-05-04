AllHipHop
Say Hello to 50 Pence!

Maria Myraine

Inspired by his recent comments, Australian artist makes 50 Cent a subject of yet another creative piece in his collection.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent has been an inspiration to an Australian artist who has fused the rapper’s likeness with other notable figures.

For his latest masterpiece, he combined the physical attributes of Vice President, Mike Pence, with Fifty’s. The result?

link

Known as LUSHSUX on his verified Instagram page, the artist from Down Under has been dubbed the “world’s first and best meme artist,” for his unique take on portraying celebrities in, well, a new light.

“Fifty bout to 1776 my a##,” LUSH writes as a comment under his new painting of 50 Pence.

Recently, 50 Cent made comments on Pence’s refusal to wear a mask at Mayo Clinic, despite their required protocols.

The VP went on to say that he was tested so it didn’t make a difference that he didn’t have protective gear on.

“This fki##ng guy won’t stop, SMH. I guess I’m not wearing a mask because I’m tested frequently,” said 50 Cent.

As for LUSHSUX, it wasn’t the first time he’s used 50 as a subject in his creative endeavors.

In the past, he’s turned 50 into Donald Trump, and Taylor Swift – which had the rapper in his bag: “Man, look at this s##t. TF is wrong with this guy. He won’t stop. Swifty cent, I’d like to hit this MF right in the back of his head while he doing this s##t.”

