Scarface Election Results Are IN

AllHipHop Staff
by

Rap legend Scarface lost in a heated run-off to represent District D.

(AllHipHop News) Rap legend Scarface lost hid bid to become the next member of Houston City Council.

Scarface lost his chance to rep District D in his home city to veteran Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, according to voting results from the Harris County Clerk.

Carolyn Evans-Shabazz scored 62.27% of the vote, while Scarface earned an impressive 37% of the votes.

Unfortunately, Scarface did not get enough votes to unseat Evans-Shabazz when locals went to the polls on Saturday (December 14th).

Even though the 49-year-old founder of The Geto Boys lost his first shot at representing over 200,000 members of the district, he will surely continue his journey to gain a seat on the City Council. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
BigBrain
BigBrain

Just running for office...was a win..

illseed
illseed

Editor

I hope he doesn't quit.

