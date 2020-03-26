AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Scarface Gets Coronavirus

illseed

One of the best rappers ever has contracted the potentially-deadly coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Scarface had been complaining of a fever over a week ago but had formally announced that he has contracted coronavirus on fellow Geto Boy Willie D's show, Willie D Live. 

Face told his friend, he said the he thought he was going to die.

"Like it’s the craziest shit I’ve ever done and seen in my life," Scarface said. "I’ve been to the point where I just felt like I was going to die, bro. I threw up so much until it was just hot sauce. Like your gasses and the shit in your stomach, your acids. I didn’t have any food in my stomach. It was just coming up like bile bro. I couldn't breath.

He said that he originally tried to get tested, but it was lost. He was re-tested and confirmed he had the virus.

The rapper detailed how coronavirus took over his body.

"It started off with pneumonia in both of my lungs and three or four days later my kidneys failed," he continued. "Three or four days after that they told me I am quarantined."I got to wait till it subsides to see what is going on with my kidneys."

He has been forced to stay away from his family and friends.

"You can't come visit me now, bruh," he told Willie D.

Screen Shot 2020-03-26 at 5.50.46 PM

The rapper refuted the assertion that celebs were being paid to say they have the virus. "Let me save your life," he said, "This right there...don't play no games with it."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boosie: Instagram Threatened To Take Down My Account Over Nudity

It looks like #QTD and #QTB will have to switch to another format.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Chanel West Coast, Sharon Stone Reach Tentative Agreement In Legal War

Sharon Stone and Chanel West Coast have reached a tentative agreement, but the coronavirus is going to delay making it official for awhile.

Nolan Strong

by

Eddogg308

"Self-Destruction 2" Is On The Way With DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Large Professor, And More On Board

Rap Legend Daddy-O has revealed exclusively to AllHipHop that he is working on "Self Destruction 2" with DJ Premier & Pete Rock.

AllHipHop Staff

by

illseed

LL Cool J Gives Out His Phone Number To Help Quarantined Fans

Rapper/actor LL Cool J offered up his phone number to fans, so they have someone to talk to since everyone is in isolation, trying to beat the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

by

AnayaEverett

Joyner Lucas Celebrates Will Smith-Inspired "Will” Music Video Trending At #1 On YouTube

“I'm feeling like Will. I think I'm a prince. I'm feeling myself.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

M.I.A. Will Die Before She Gets Vaccinated

M.I.A. shocked fans with a serious of posts vowing to never, ever get vaccinated for any disease.

AllHipHop Staff

G-Eazy Launches Food Truck To Feed Thousands Of Teens In San Francisco

G-Eazy just teamed with some nonprofits in San Francisco to launch a food truck that will feed thousands of at-risk, hungry teens in danger of starving during a nationwide pandemic.

Mike Winslow

British Grime Rapper Bugzy Malone Injured In Four-Wheeler Crash

Rapper Bugzy Malone was seriously injured when crashed his four-wheeler into an Audio A4 as he sped down a street in Manchester.

AllHipHop Staff

Coronavirus Kills Afro-Jazz Legend Who Sued With Michael Jackson And Rihanna

A legendary jazz artist who allegedly Michael Jackson one of his most memorable song hooks has died from the coronavirus at age 86.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deltablue

Kanye West Supports President Trump But Still Has Not Registered To Vote

Rap star Kanye West just revealed that even though he loves President Trump, he didn't vote for him.

AllHipHop Staff