Scarface Gets Coronavirus

One of the best rappers ever has contracted the potentially-deadly coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Scarface had been complaining of a fever over a week ago but had formally announced that he has contracted coronavirus on fellow Geto Boy Willie D's show, Willie D Live.

Face told his friend, he said the he thought he was going to die.

"Like it’s the craziest shit I’ve ever done and seen in my life," Scarface said. "I’ve been to the point where I just felt like I was going to die, bro. I threw up so much until it was just hot sauce. Like your gasses and the shit in your stomach, your acids. I didn’t have any food in my stomach. It was just coming up like bile bro. I couldn't breath.



He said that he originally tried to get tested, but it was lost. He was re-tested and confirmed he had the virus.

The rapper detailed how coronavirus took over his body.

"It started off with pneumonia in both of my lungs and three or four days later my kidneys failed," he continued. "Three or four days after that they told me I am quarantined."I got to wait till it subsides to see what is going on with my kidneys."

He has been forced to stay away from his family and friends.

"You can't come visit me now, bruh," he told Willie D.

The rapper refuted the assertion that celebs were being paid to say they have the virus. "Let me save your life," he said, "This right there...don't play no games with it."