Scarface Gives Update After Beating COVID-19: "Our Lives Don't Mean S##t To Them"

Scarface gets candid about the deterioration of his health due to COVID-19 with Willie D.

(AllHipHop News) Late last month, rap legend Scarface revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19, sparking concern amongst hip-hop fans around the world.

During a Zoom chat with fellow Geto Boys member Willie D, the Houston rapper shared the severity of his condition.

With a dialysis port attached to his chest, Scarface explained his battle with the virus and his relapse.

“I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia in both lungs, and kidney failure in my house,” Scarface said. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital Monday.”

Scarface went into detail about doctors informing him to change his diet, in addition to other orders to follow during this time.

He stated, “I gotta change my entire diet. I gotta do dialysis four times a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all of my blood out, cleaning it, and putting it back in my body. Before the COVID, I never had kidney problems before.”

Scarface told Willie D that he didn’t want to go to the hospital with the coronavirus because of his fear of being put on a ventilator.

“I woulda rather died at home,” he blatantly told Willie. He delved deeper about his symptoms including the scary reality of his kidneys failing.

“I couldn't keep food down, I couldn't get comfortable, I couldn't sleep, I couldn't stay woke, I could not breathe. It was the worst time of my life. I was inches away from death and if you let the doctors tell it, they don’t know how I survived," Scarface revealed.

Scarface explained that his COVID-19 diagnosis opened up his eyes and made him appreciate life more.

He also shared his thoughts on states like Texas and Georgia opening up their states, despite the ongoing pandemic. “Our life don’t mean s##t to them and we should take that s##t into consideration when we make out moves.”

The pair went more into detail about Scarface’s condition and the severity of the illness, the possibility of the rapper having a kidney transplant, Trump’s handling of the pandemic, and more.