Schoolboy Q's Passion For Golf Gets Him Big Look In PGA Tour 2K21

AllHipHop Staff

Schoolboy Q has never shied away from his avid love of golf, and now it's paying off.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Schoolboy Q is living out his professional golfing dreams virtually after becoming a playable character in a new video game.

The "Floating" MC has been added to the player options available for gamers in the new PGA Tour 2K21 release.

And he's also been tapped to star in a new promo, alongside former golf World Number One Justin Thomas, Thelma & Louise actor Chris McDonald, and wrestling star The Miz.

Schoolboy Q has become quite the golf aficionado in recent years, and frequently hits the green whenever he's on the road.

"Last summer on tour my assistant booked a course every day," he told Golf Digest last year.

"She looks up courses online, and she knows I need the best of the best of the best... I played a bunch of tour courses. I played where they had the Canadian Open (at Glen Abbey Golf Club, near Toronto). Shot an 82 at that mother! I had three birdies, hella (a lot of) pars, a couple doubles."

PGA Tour 2K21 dropped on Friday (Aug 21) for Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

