Sean “Diddy” Combs To Receive Global Icon Award At 2023 VMAs

The Bad Boy and Love Records will perform live at the show.

Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will accept a career-celebrating accolade at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

This year’s VMAs will honor Diddy with the Global Icon Award for his “unparalleled career” and “continued influence” in the record business and other areas. Additionally, he will perform at the show.

Diddy earned four nominations as well. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder’s “Gotta Move On” single featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti and Yung Miami is up for Best Collaboration.

The Best Collaboration category also includes Metro Boomin’s “Creepin’ (Remix)” with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy. Plus, “Gotta Move On” scored a Best Hip Hop nod, and “Creepin’ (Remix)” scored a Best R&B nod.

Previously, Diddy won the Best R&B Video in 1997 for “I’ll Be Missing You” with Faith Evans and 112. He also took home 1998’s Viewer’s Choice Award for “It’s All About the Benjamins (Rock Remix)” featuring The Notorious B.I.G., The LOX and Lil’ Kim.

In 2022, the BET Awards presented Sean “Diddy” Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award. During his run as a chart-topping recording artist, the New York City native has won three Grammy Awards, including a Best Rap Album victory for 1997’s No Way Out.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will air on Tuesday, September 12 at 8 pm ET/PT from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. The VMA performance lineup also includes rap music stars Lil Wayne and Doja Cat.