Sean Kingston Detained And Released Over Gun Incident At A Chicken & Burger Restaurant

(AllHipHop News) Singer Sean Kingston was briefly detained by Los Angeles police on Saturday night amid reports of a man brandishing a gun.

The "Beautiful Girls" singer was outside Dino's Chicken & Burgers eatery when officers arrived and ordered one man to get down on the ground.

Kingston was among several people placed in handcuffs and questioned.

According to reports, no firearm was found, and the 30-year-old was subsequently released without charge.

Sean Kingston has yet to comment on the incident.