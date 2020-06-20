AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Sean Kingston Launches Pro Boxing League For Rappers

AllHipHop Staff

Sean Kingston and his business partner have apparently raised a ton of cash to launch a Professional Boxing League to allow rappers to duke it out.

(AllHipHop News) Sean Kingston is reportedly planning to found his own professional boxing league for rappers.

According to reports, the "Beautiful Girls" musician is teaming up with hip-hop agent to the stars Triple The Mogul to create the Professional Rapper Boxing League (PRBL), after staging bouts in his Hollywood Hills mansion.

Hip-Hop stars YK Osiris and Lil Tjay are reportedly on board having already taken part in fights at Sean's home, with Trippie Redd also signed up and Soulja Boy a potential recruit.

YK Osiris has apparently even challenged his pals Tory Lanez and Drake to take part.

Sources say the league already has investors lined up, with bosses at combat sports companies such as Top Rank and Ultimate Fighting Championship financier Zuffa LLC considering backing the venture, and that Sean and his partner Robert Levy, have personally invested $10 million each, and raised nearly $50 million to get PRBL off the ground.

Sean and Robert are reportedly planning to stage boxing matches up and running before the NBA season recommences in July, with contests initially aired on Instagram Live with a view to making the events pay per view once the sports league is established.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"A Bay Bay" Rapper Hurricane Chris Busted For Murder

"A Bay Bay" rapper Hurricane Chris is drying off behind bars, after being busted for attempted murder in Shreveport.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TruthisPain

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Shine G

Jamie Foxx Calls Out Tyrese Over "Reverse Racism" Post

AllHipHop Staff

by

Sin_bk

Rihanna And Twitter CEO Giving $15 Million Towards Mental Health Services

Once again, RIRI is coming to the aid of United States citizens, with a massive monetary donation to help with mental health services.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Liquid_Swords860

Usher Writes Op-Ed Calling For Juneteenth To Become A National Holiday

"Let’s uplift our resilient history. Let’s honor our people. Happy Juneteenth, America."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

thorsley

Public Enemy Takes On Donald Trump With "State Of The Union (STFU)" Music Video

See what Chuck D and Flavor Flav have to say about the politician they call the "Dictator POTUS."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Liquid_Swords860

Cardi B Slams Thirsty Bloggers Over Inaccurate Family Reports

Cardi B is calling unidentified bloggers, who keep posting fake news about her personal life.

AllHipHop Staff

Eric B & Rakim Celebrate "Let the Rhythm Hit 'Em" 30th Anniversary

The legendary rap duo celebrated a milestone on Caffeine.TV yesterday!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Travis Scott Pays For $23 Million Mansion In Cash

Travis Scott paid $23 million in cash, for a mansion which includes a 20 car garage, a huge pool, and even a gym.

Mike Winslow

D.L. Hughley Passes Out On Stage; Managers React

Instead of giving fans the laughs they are accustomed to, D.L. Hughley sacred the audience senseless in Nashville after he passed out.

Mike Winslow