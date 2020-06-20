Sean Kingston Launches Pro Boxing League For Rappers

Sean Kingston and his business partner have apparently raised a ton of cash to launch a Professional Boxing League to allow rappers to duke it out.

According to reports, the "Beautiful Girls" musician is teaming up with hip-hop agent to the stars Triple The Mogul to create the Professional Rapper Boxing League (PRBL), after staging bouts in his Hollywood Hills mansion.

Hip-Hop stars YK Osiris and Lil Tjay are reportedly on board having already taken part in fights at Sean's home, with Trippie Redd also signed up and Soulja Boy a potential recruit.

YK Osiris has apparently even challenged his pals Tory Lanez and Drake to take part.

Sources say the league already has investors lined up, with bosses at combat sports companies such as Top Rank and Ultimate Fighting Championship financier Zuffa LLC considering backing the venture, and that Sean and his partner Robert Levy, have personally invested $10 million each, and raised nearly $50 million to get PRBL off the ground.

Sean and Robert are reportedly planning to stage boxing matches up and running before the NBA season recommences in July, with contests initially aired on Instagram Live with a view to making the events pay per view once the sports league is established.