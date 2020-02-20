Sean Love Combs Brings His Sons Onboard For "Making The Band" Reboot

Diddy is looking for some new stars and his sons will help him in his search for the next great artist.

(AllHipHop News) Sean Love Combs' sons will make up the judging panel on the return of hit talent show "Making The Band."

Christian and Justin Combs and Quincy Brown will help coach the wannabes, alongside choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson.

Diddy will also be a regular on the series.

The casting tour hits Atlanta, Georgia at the end of this month, before heading to Houston, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina, and New York City.