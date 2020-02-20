AllHipHop
Sean Love Combs Brings His Sons Onboard For "Making The Band" Reboot

AllHipHop Staff

Diddy is looking for some new stars and his sons will help him in his search for the next great artist.

"

(AllHipHop News) Sean Love Combs' sons will make up the judging panel on the return of hit talent show "Making The Band."

Christian and Justin Combs and Quincy Brown will help coach the wannabes, alongside choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson.

Diddy will also be a regular on the series.

The casting tour hits Atlanta, Georgia at the end of this month, before heading to Houston, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina, and New York City. 

Kanye West And EMI Settle Lawsuit, Agree To Pay Their Own Legal Bills

Kanye West and EMI have finally settled a court-battle over claims the publishing giant was enslaving him with a one-sided contract.

Nolan Strong

by

mhhtre

Snoop Dogg Addresses Lil Kim Denying Being Part Of Lovers & Friends Festival

The rollout for the LA-based concert hit a few snags.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

Pop Smoke Slain Inside Of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Star's Rental Home

More details have come out surrounding the shocking death of rapper Pop Smoke.

Mike Winslow

R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer

R. Kelly accused of having sex with another minor in a brand new indictment.

Mike Winslow

by

NemoHos87

BREAKING NEWS: Pop Smoke Shot And Killed

Pop Smoke was murdered in a home invasion robbery in Los Angeles this morning.

Mike Winslow

by

Noname

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Ralo Wants To Test Marijuana Seized In Huge Drug Bust

Ralo wants to test the marijuana the Feds seized last year after a two-year investigation into the rap star's alleged drug empire.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Lizzo Blasts Men For Oppressing And Body-Shaming Women

Lizzo takes on oppressive men in a new interview on a popular TV show in Brazil.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Moescatto

Spotify Releases A Trailer For Cash Money Records Docuseries 'New Cash Order'

A special unveiling of a new logo is part of the final installment.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

Watch Elizabeth Warren's Takedown Of Michael Bloomberg Over The "Ether" Beat

The Mayor was taking shots from other candidates all night as well.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Jabbawockeez Announce 10th Anniversary Las Vegas Production 'Timeless'

Find out how you can see the iconic masked men in Sin City.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

mrwhoisthebo88