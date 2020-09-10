Seasons 3 & 4 Of Donald Glover's 'Atlanta'  Delayed Due To COVID-19

Fans will have to wait longer than expected for the return of Earn, Paper Boi, Darius, and Van.

(AllHipHop News) This year has seen the global COVID-19 pandemic completely upend people's way of life. Over 6 million individuals have contracted the virus in the United States, and nearly 200,000 Americans have died from the disease.

COVID-19 also impacted the economy and the workforce. Many businesses were forced to cut back hours or shut down completely. That included movie and television production companies.

According to Variety, the FX dramedy series Atlanta has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak too. As a safety precaution, the show is not ready to begin filming for season 3 and season 4. The critically-acclaimed program's third season was set to premiere in January 2021, but that date has been pushed back indefinitely.

Besides dealing with COVID-19, the key actors' availability is also a factor in when the production will start back up. However, the scripts for both seasons were already completed. One season takes place in Europe while the other returns to Atlanta, Georgia.

Season 2 of Atlanta ended in May 2018, so there will be at least a three-year hiatus between S2 and S3. There was a two-year break between the first two seasons. The second installment of episodes began running in March 2018.

Since Atlanta debuted in 2016, cast members Brian Tyree Henry (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Lakeith Stanfield (Uncut Gems), and Zazie Beetz (Joker) have gone on to have breakout careers in Hollywood. Atlanta won the show's creator, Donald "Childish Gambino" Glover, Emmy awards for Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Directing.