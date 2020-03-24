AllHipHop
"Self-Destruction 2" Is On The Way With DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Large Professor, And More On Board

AllHipHop Staff

Rap Legend Daddy-O has revealed exclusively to AllHipHop that he is working on "Self Destruction 2" with DJ Premier & Pete Rock.

By Houston Williams 

(AllHipHop News) The song "Self Destruction" marked a seminal, tremendously impactful moment where Hip-Hop's community took control of the narrative to stave off the epidemic of violence in urban communities. 

The song, produced by the current Instagram King D-Nice, starred the biggest names of the day: Boogie Down Productions (KRS-One, D-Nice & Ms. Melodie), Stetsasonic (Delite, Daddy-O, Wise, and Frukwan), Kool Moe Dee, MC Lyte Doug E. Fresh, Just-Ice, Heavy D, and Public Enemy. The song soared to number 1 immediately upon release and The Stop The Violence Movement was etched in history. 

Well, Daddy-O, one of the architects of the original, is convening a new ensemble of legendary talent to release "Self Destruction 2" for a new era of Hip-Hop heads imploding due to a myriad of activities. 

Presently, only the producers have signed on to the song. 

"So the plan is working out as so: the producers are building me a monster track," Daddy-O told AllHipHop exclusively. "So far DJ Premier, Large Professor, Pete Rock, Marley Marl, Easy Mo Bee, Kay Gee, Tramp and Rock Wilder are working on it together. Once the track is built, I'll start inducting MCs."

Daddy-O said the various rappers "will have assignments from me as to what to write about. And before you ask, no it's not the original cast of rappers.

Daddy-O confessed he has one dream emcee to appear on the project. 

"At this point, the only classic MC I can honestly say I want to see is Rakim," he admitted.

Oddly, in a thread created on Facebook (click here for that), Daddy-O addressed the rumors of who did the track.

"D-Nice did it alone," Daddy-O told AllHipHop. "The additions of the different beats were done after we all rapped to the main beat." 

Screen Shot 2020-03-24 at 2.44.18 PM

A West Coast coalition would craft their own version of "Self-Destruction" called "We're All In The Same Gang," released in 1990. The West Coast All-Stars featured King Tee, Def Jef, Michel'le, Tone-Loc, Ice-T, N.W.A, Digital Underground, Oaktown's 3.5.7, MC Hammer and several others. 

Comments (2)
ChromeRadioLive
ChromeRadioLive

hopefully none of these new generation suicide rappers will be included... they are the definition of self destruction

No. 1-2
$MKingpin
$MKingpin

DOPE!!!! In these crazy fucked up times we need a song like this just to make note to those of us who don't care just how serious shit is!!!!

