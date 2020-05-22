AllHipHop
Sheck Wes Arrested For Gun Possession After Traffic Stop

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "Mo Bamba" performer was taken into police custody on Wednesday morning.

(AllHipHop News) Khadimou "Sheck Wes" Fall is facing two felony charges. The Harlem rapper was reportedly arrested in New York City after cops stopped his vehicle for excessive window tint.

Police discovered the smell of marijuana coming from the 2019 Lamborghini SUV. After a search, the officers supposedly found a small amount of weed and a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson.

Sheck Wes and a passenger were charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a weapon. Both defendants were arraigned and released without bail.

"This morning, Judge Moyne, in the Manhattan Criminal Court released Sheck Wes on his own recognizance, with no bail. His case was adjourned to August. During that period, we will conduct our own investigation into the charges," Sheck's attorney, Scott Leemon, told TMZ.

