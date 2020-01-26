Sheila E. And Usher Added To Big Grammy Celebration In Honor Of Prince

(AllHipHop News) Usher is set to team up with Prince’s former sidekick and lover Sheila E to pay tribute to the late music icon at the Grammy Awards this weekend.

The two artists have been added to the line-up of live acts at Sunday’s ceremony, giving fans a taste of what to expect at their planned concert special, "Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince," which will take place in Los Angeles two days after the big ceremony, and air in April.

They will join the likes of DJ Khaled, John Legend, and Meek Mill, who have been tapped to salute late rapper Nipsey Hussle at the annual event.

Aerosmith will bring down the stage as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year by joining forces with Run-DMC and Charlie Wilson.

There will also be an all-star celebration in honor of the Grammys’ executive producer, Ken Ehrlich, who is stepping down after 40 years in charge of music’s big night.

That performance will feature Camila Cabello, Gary Clark, Jr., Legend, Common, and Cyndi Lauper, among others, covering "I Sing the Body Electric" from classic TV show "Fame," for which Ehrlich served as the producer of two seasons, while BTS and Diplo will be collaborating with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus on a special rendition of "Old Town Road."

Elton John, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will also perform this weekend.