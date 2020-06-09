Shemar Moore Gets Militant During Chat With Moniece Slaughter

Shemar Moore had a discussion with "Love & Hip Hop" star Moniece Slaughter, and during his convo revealed he was on the fence about starring in "S.W.A.T."

(AllHipHop News) Actor Shemar Moore is feeling "confused" about returning to his S.W.A.T. police officer role amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests around the world.

The 50-year-old actor spoke to "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood‘s" Moneice Slaughter in a video message that was shared on social media, in which he admitted he had mixed feelings about playing Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson in the CBS series following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

"With my platform, I do have to go back to work and put on an LAPD uniform, and I am confused about it,” he revealed. “I am struggling with it because I don’t just wanna go back and just do the dance. I have to go back and tell the real story. Because George Floyd is real, and so many others before that...

“These cops need to be corrected. Some of them are f##ked up, but a lot of them are good. Some of us Black people are beautiful, and some are f##ked up…but we all bleed red…I understand how bad s##t is, but we have to stay optimistic. We have to stay hopeful, because we will fix this."

Shemar added that he's going to use his celebrity status and his "platform on S.W.A.T" to spread the word about racial equality and preventing police brutality, adding: "I’m gonna tell Sony and CBS and my bosses that if we don’t speak on it, then they can’t f##k with me."

"I can’t do it by myself... but we can do it collectively, together," he concluded.