AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Shemar Moore Gets Militant During Chat With Moniece Slaughter

AllHipHop Staff

Shemar Moore had a discussion with "Love & Hip Hop" star Moniece Slaughter, and during his convo revealed he was on the fence about starring in "S.W.A.T."

(AllHipHop News) Actor Shemar Moore is feeling "confused" about returning to his S.W.A.T. police officer role amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests around the world.

The 50-year-old actor spoke to "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood‘s" Moneice Slaughter in a video message that was shared on social media, in which he admitted he had mixed feelings about playing Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson in the CBS series following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

"With my platform, I do have to go back to work and put on an LAPD uniform, and I am confused about it,” he revealed. “I am struggling with it because I don’t just wanna go back and just do the dance. I have to go back and tell the real story. Because George Floyd is real, and so many others before that...

“These cops need to be corrected. Some of them are f##ked up, but a lot of them are good. Some of us Black people are beautiful, and some are f##ked up…but we all bleed red…I understand how bad s##t is, but we have to stay optimistic. We have to stay hopeful, because we will fix this."

Shemar added that he's going to use his celebrity status and his "platform on S.W.A.T" to spread the word about racial equality and preventing police brutality, adding: "I’m gonna tell Sony and CBS and my bosses that if we don’t speak on it, then they can’t f##k with me."

"I can’t do it by myself... but we can do it collectively, together," he concluded.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gunna Responds To Reports Of Gunfire At Video Shoot With Lil Keed

Apparently, the YSL deputies are safe and unharmed.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Wayne Addresses Backlash Over George Floyd Comment

Lil Wayne used his Young Money Radio platform with Apple to discuss some comments he made to Fat Joe last week in the wake of George Floyd's death.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Truthislight

Rihanna, Meek Mill & More Celebs Call On NY Governor Andrew Cuomo To Implement Specific Police Reform

Artists and activists want the New York state legislature to ensure police transparency by repealing 50-A.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Laic

George Floyd Celebrated During Homegoing Service

Hundreds gathered at a private funeral service to remember the life of George Floyd.

Maria Myraine

YG Defends His Activism From Critics

YG is taking on critics, who claimed the rapper was a phony activist.

AllHipHop Staff

Lizzo Says Fat Shaming TikTok Insults Prove Need To Be Political

Lizzo called out trolls on TikTok, who have turned her name into an insult.

AllHipHop Staff

"P.O.V: Perception of Violence" Movie About Cop Shooting Teen Right On Time For Black America

"P.O.V.: Perception of Violence" is a movie about a teenager shot by a white cop drops just as America grapples with the question of race - again!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Go For Your Guns: NFAC's Grandmaster Jay Talks Police Brutality, African-Americans Taking Up Arms, and Racism

It is time to stress self-defense for Black people, according to Grandmaster Jay. The leader of the NFAC continues to lead the charge in the Ahmaud Abery case.

AllHipHop Staff

by

DaManDL

Noah "40" Shebib: Pusha T Went Too Far With MS Bar In Drake Diss Song "The Story Of Adidon"

Did the G.O.O.D. Music president cross the line? Or is all fair in lyrical warfare?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Guy Shot Twice Over Tekashi 6ix9ine Denied Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine's old bodyguard Crippy was hoping two bullets to the stomach would get him out of prison, but he was wrong.

Nolan Strong

by

AmeliaMills