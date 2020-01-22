AllHipHop
Login

Shia LaBeouf Making A Movie About Brockhampton Co-Founder's Youth

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

Hollywood actor Shai Labeouf is finishing up a script about the troubled upbringing of Brockhampton star Kevin Abstract.

(AllHipHop News) Actor Shia Labeouf is working on turning rapper Kevin Abstract's childhood into the subject of a new movie.

The "Transformers" star recently received high praise for "Honey Boy," the semi-autobiographical film he wrote about his difficult relationship with his alcoholic father.

Now he's focused on digging into the Brockhampton co-founder's past for his next venture.

Titled "Minor Modifications," the script is a work of fiction but is inspired by Abstract's troubled youth, during which the Texas native ran away from his mom's home at 15 and eventually moved to Georgia to live with his sister.

The project features on The Black List, which notes the industry's top, unproduced screenplays, but LaBeouf is working hard to perfect the script by spending quality time with 23-year-old Abstract, real name Clifford Ian Simpson, even holding weekly group therapy sessions to further understand the complexities of his friend's life.

"I'm trying to get as close to my subject as I am to myself, so I've been forced to be more social and go to his house all the time and so much so that we started like, a therapy group at his house," LaBeouf recently explained on the podcast 3rd & Fairfax.

"It's called Friday Therapy. We invite friends and it's a little bit of a party, but also forced connection, where everybody gets 10 minutes to sort of unveil themselves, and because he's a very closeted person personally, he exhibits a lot in these moments...

"Me and him have gotten very close over the last year and I've been writing his 12-year-old story as well, to right around where he's 17. We've just been looking at this chapter of his life."

Further details about LaBeouf's plans for the movie have yet to be revealed.

Comments
Roddy Ricch's "The Box" Tops The Hot 100 Chart For A Second Week
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameFya
T.I. Talks Trap Music Museum's First Female Exhibit Honoring Cardi B & Nicki Minaj
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
No More Weed For DaBaby
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Judge Explains Why Tekashi 6ix9ine Must Remain Behind Bars
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
KINGMufasa
KINGMufasadawg you mad, mad lol what the fuck does any of this have to do with the story?
Beyonce Signs Big Time Deal With Sony/ATV
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Quotes The Notorious B.I.G. During Trump Impeachment Trial
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Joe Budden Responds To Eminem Calling Him "Traitor Joe"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
jbiv333
jbiv333The quote from Joe Budden that you reported is disingenuous to say the least, the aggressive tone u speak of was a…
DJ Khaled Welcomes Second Son
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Lizzo and Beyonce Land Shorty Awards For Social Media
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Lori Harvey Swears She's Innocent In Hit And Run
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment