Shoreline Mafia’s Fenix Flexin Releases "R.I.P. Mac P Dawg" Tribute Song

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rest in peace to the up-and-coming rapper.

(AllHipHop News) Members of the Shoreline Mafia are still mourning the passing of close associate Mac P Dawg (born Joshua Andrade Galvez). The 24-year-old rapper was killed in Los Angeles on April 6.

Shoreline Mafia’s Fenix Flexin paid tribute to Galvez with a new song. The 155-minute “RIP Mac P Dawg” track features Fenix expressing his thoughts about the passing of his recently departed friend and collaborator.

Mac P Dawg and a woman were shot on N Hobart Boulevard and Beverly Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The unnamed female victim was also shot during the incident. She was reportedly transported to a local hospital.

The Los Angeles Police Department are said to be pursuing a single suspect in the case. Prior to his death, Mac P Dawg released songs such as "Let Me Know" featuring Ohgeesy, “Same Kid” featuring Bayline, and “Salt Shaker” featuring Doley Bernays.

