AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Shy Glizzy Donates $10K To Stop Food Insecurity

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Shy Glizzy has a generous heart and wallet and is helping those out that are struggling.

(AllHipHop News) When you think of Washington DC nowadays, you think of Capitol Hill more so than Chocolate City.

You think of nasty tweets from politicians who should know better than its signature Go-Go music. You think of poorly learned educations on bureaucracy than that which Thurgood Marshall received at Howard University.

But thanks to people like the Grammy Award-nominated multiplatinum rapper Shy Glizzy, your minds might think warmly about The District.

Last Friday, he donated $10,000 to Martha’s Table to help bolster community area relief efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

There are so many impacted by this disease, his effort surely will make a difference to the mission of Martha’s Table.

The work with families (parents to the children) in efforts to build community.

Glizzy not only put his money up, but has issued a challenge to others in his circle to do the same. Especially with an organization that is doing the work.

According to a media alert about the organization, the nonprofit recently launched “a multi-pronged strategy to ensure underserved community members maintained access to financial resources and necessary groceries amidst the outbreak.”

They have provided put money in people’s pockets as well as groceries in over people’s fridges (4,000 bags of produce, protein and practical things to get households through these times).

Food insecurity in DC is crazy normally, so during the pandemic access to food, health care and just a little bit of money to survive is a challenge.

Martha’s Table doubled down on its response, extending its emergency support through Saturday

April 25 to help families and neighbors navigate the crisis. Each week, in partnership with local organizations and government officials, Martha's Table plans to distribute up to 6,750 bags of groceries through public food access sites, all at no cost.

For more information and to get involved, please visit: https://marthastable.org/covid19.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Declares "Health Over Capitalism" In Response To Businesses Reopening In Georgia During COVID-19 Pandemic

The state's governor admits more people will get sick because of his decision.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Seizes Game's Record Label And "Born 2 Rap" Royalties

A woman who accused Game of sexual assault just won the rights to his indie record label and his hit album "Born 2 Rap."

Nolan Strong

by

$hydawgWindycity

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Megan Thee Stallion admits she's attracted to women in a brand new interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Sin_bk

French Montana Responds To Getting Dragged For Saying He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar

Who do you think would win in a hits-versus-hits battle on IG?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Sircripalot

Doja Cat Addresses Calling Certain Nicki Minaj Stans “Scum” & “Immature”

“I'm the biggest Nicki Minaj fan.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

power_720

Wale Addresses Racial Inequality With “Sue Me” Short Film Starring Lucas Hedges

Watch the DMV native’s reimagining of American society.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

C Dews

Kanye West Has Giving Away 300,000 Meals During The Pandemic

Rapper Kanye West linked with Chick-fil-A to give away hundreds of thousands of meals during the pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Post Malone To Perform Nirvana's Hits From His Living Room This Friday

The "Rockstar" singer will cover songs from titan grunge band Nirvana, getting his Kurt Cobain on for charity.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly's Is Too Dangerous To Release From Jail, Even In A Pandemic!

R. Kelly's attempt to terrorize witnesses have backfired in the worst possible way, and now he's the one scared for his life after a judge ruled he must stay in prison as the coronavirus spreads.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deveondi

NBA YoungBoy Plans To Stop Releasing More Music Until He's In A "Better Situation"

The 20-year-old southerner tweeted about suicide three days ago.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

NegroPeligro