Shy Glizzy Donates $10K To Stop Food Insecurity

Shy Glizzy has a generous heart and wallet and is helping those out that are struggling.

(AllHipHop News) When you think of Washington DC nowadays, you think of Capitol Hill more so than Chocolate City.

You think of nasty tweets from politicians who should know better than its signature Go-Go music. You think of poorly learned educations on bureaucracy than that which Thurgood Marshall received at Howard University.

But thanks to people like the Grammy Award-nominated multiplatinum rapper Shy Glizzy, your minds might think warmly about The District.

Last Friday, he donated $10,000 to Martha’s Table to help bolster community area relief efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

There are so many impacted by this disease, his effort surely will make a difference to the mission of Martha’s Table.

The work with families (parents to the children) in efforts to build community.

Glizzy not only put his money up, but has issued a challenge to others in his circle to do the same. Especially with an organization that is doing the work.

According to a media alert about the organization, the nonprofit recently launched “a multi-pronged strategy to ensure underserved community members maintained access to financial resources and necessary groceries amidst the outbreak.”

They have provided put money in people’s pockets as well as groceries in over people’s fridges (4,000 bags of produce, protein and practical things to get households through these times).

Food insecurity in DC is crazy normally, so during the pandemic access to food, health care and just a little bit of money to survive is a challenge.

Martha’s Table doubled down on its response, extending its emergency support through Saturday

April 25 to help families and neighbors navigate the crisis. Each week, in partnership with local organizations and government officials, Martha's Table plans to distribute up to 6,750 bags of groceries through public food access sites, all at no cost.

For more information and to get involved, please visit: https://marthastable.org/covid19.