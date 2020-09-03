Silentó Arrested For Domestic Violence & Assault With A Deadly Weapon

The Atlanta-bred rapper who popularized the "Whip/Nae Nae" dance craze is behind bars.

(AllHipHop News) Richard Lamar Hawk is facing serious legal trouble. The Georgia native, better known as Silentó, was arrested over the weekend in two separate incidents in California.

Silentó was taken into custody on August 28 after Santa Ana police responded to a call about a domestic violence complaint. He was booked on a charge of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and later released.

The following day, the "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" performer was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Silentó reportedly entered a stranger's home with a hatchet while apparently searching for his girlfriend in the wrong residence. The homeowners and their children were said to be present at the time.

Silentó is currently locked up in Los Angeles County's Twin Towers Correctional Facility. He is being held on $105,000 bail. The 22-year-old Fresh Outta High School album creator is scheduled to appear at the Van Nuys Courthouse on Friday morning.

"Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" peaked at #3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The 2015 record has been certified 6x-Platinum by the RIAA, and its music video has over 1.7 billion views on YouTube. However, Silentó has been unable to repeat the success of his breakout single.