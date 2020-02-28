AllHipHop
Skai Jackson Slaps Bhad Bhabie With Restraining Order Over NBA Youngboy Love Feud

AllHipHop Staff

Bhad Bhabie has remained defiant afer actress Skai Jackson had to get a restraining order against her for making threats over NBA Youngboy.

(AllHipHop News) Teenage actress Skai Jackson has been granted a restraining order against rapper Bhad Bhabie after she made threats against the "Jessie" star.

A judge has ordered Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, not to contact Skai - and she must stay at least 100 yards away from her.

In her request for a protection order, Skai revealed she was scared to leave her home since Bhad Bhabie threatened to fight her and allegedly kill her at the end of last year.

The two women fell out over rapper NBA YoungBoy, who Danielle is reportedly dating.

After the order was granted, Danielle took to Twitter to respond, writing: "You can try to hate me for responding to bulls##t with more bulls##t, but that’s just who I am and I don’t apologize for none of it.

"I been in this fake ass Hollywood world for 3 1/2 years now and I’ve done A LOT when the whole world said I couldn’t, but I refuse to become as fake as Hollywood is. Y’all can play around on your finstas, but I’ll always say what’s on my mind (because) that’s who I am. Go get your restraining order. Imma go get checks." 

