AllHipHop
Login

Skillz Ends The Decade With The 2019 "Rap Up"

AllHipHop Staff
by

Take a listen to Skillz recap 2019 with the "Rap Up."

(AllHipHop News) Veteran rapper Mad Skillz ended the decade by delivering an epic installment of his annual "Rap Up" series.

This year's "Rap Up 2019" sees Skillz condensing the highs and the lows of 2019 into a 4:58 second track.

On his 17th annual "Rap Up," Skillz calls out The Patriots, R. Kelly, Gucci and even Jussie Smollet for calling himself the "gay Tupac."

Skillz also refers to Future's girlfriend Lori Harvey as "loose" and makes fun of Cardi B. over her admission that she drugged and robbed men when she was a stripper.

He also addresses Kanye West, Tekashi 6ix9ine, 50 Cent stalking people over their debts, and much more.

Take a listen below:

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tra_mo
Tra_mo

Where uncle murda at

Two Teens Plead Guilty In Murder Of Rapper Young Greatness
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
1
Last Reply· by
Victor45
Victor45Check out the New Launch Sonalika DI 60 RX Sikandar Price in India, Specifications, Key Features & Photos and more…
Drake Held On To Baby News Over Ruined DNA Test
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinHis legacy isn’t the baby, it’s the Blackface. Blackface is a POWERFULLY emotional statement that engrains itself into…
Lil Uzi Vert Says He Hasn't Had Sex In Two Years
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDGood for him
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Refuses To Pay For Adopted Child's Prayer
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
9
Last Reply· by
tyfromthechi
tyfromthechiWhy not just pay them he made a profit it will cost him nothing to give up a few bucks
Juicy J Apologizes For Inspiring Drug Use
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDGot to be a heck of a burden
Is Drake Sending Shots To His Rap Peers With Benny The Butcher Lyrics?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
CHARTER
CHARTERAw man so now he's gonna try to d-ride the Griselda wave and soak up their energy??
Eddie Murphy Says "Coming To America" Sequel Will Make His Daughter A Star
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinI can't wait!!! I hope it's at least 75% as Great as the Original!!!!
CupcakKe Reportedly Signs $8 Million Deal
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Noname
Noname8 mill? And she is who?
Swae Lee's Ex-Girlfriend Denies She Wants A Hitman To Kill Rapper
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
LanBloc
LanBlocI would have snitched
Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' Named Most-Streamed Female Rap Album In Spotify History
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Sahn77
Sahn77Isnt Spotify fairly new? And Rhapsody had the best album of the year how come you're not talking about her how come…