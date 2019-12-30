Skillz Ends The Decade With The 2019 "Rap Up"

(AllHipHop News) Veteran rapper Mad Skillz ended the decade by delivering an epic installment of his annual "Rap Up" series.

This year's "Rap Up 2019" sees Skillz condensing the highs and the lows of 2019 into a 4:58 second track.

On his 17th annual "Rap Up," Skillz calls out The Patriots, R. Kelly, Gucci and even Jussie Smollet for calling himself the "gay Tupac."

Skillz also refers to Future's girlfriend Lori Harvey as "loose" and makes fun of Cardi B. over her admission that she drugged and robbed men when she was a stripper.

He also addresses Kanye West, Tekashi 6ix9ine, 50 Cent stalking people over their debts, and much more.

Take a listen below: