Skyzoo & Dumbo Station Jazz Band Release ‘The Bluest Note’ Project

The New Yorker managed to complete a task on his musical bucket list.

(AllHipHop News) Throughout his career, Skyzoo has worked with Hip Hop producers 9th Wonder, Illmind, Apollo Brown, and Pete Rock to construct collaborative projects. For his latest joint effort, Sky connected with an Italian Jazz band.

The Brooklyn emcee allied with Dumbo Station for The Bluest Note. Skyzoo discovered the Nu-Jazz ensemble in 2017 while he was on tour in Europe. That initial meeting eventually grew into Sky heading to Rome two years later in order to write, compose and record music with musicians.

"Since my debut album, I’ve never released a project that didn’t include a moment of Jazz influence; with some sort of live instrumentation, something that connected my lyricism with the truest definition of musical lyricism; Jazz," states Skyzoo.

He continues, “As much as I’ve incorporated my favorite genre of music with my other favorite genre of music, this is the first time I’ve been able to craft an entire project based on Jazz production from top to bottom. The Bluest Note is a testament to something I’d been longing to do for as far back as I can remember."

Skyzoo started his latest album era with the lead single ”Good Enough Reasons." The Hip Hop/Jazz mash-up was one of the six tracks to emerge from the week-long recording session involving the NYC wordsmith and Dumbo Station.